For Q3, OneSmart International Education (ONE +26.0% ) reported revenue of $104.41M (-31.9% Y/Y) beats consensus by $5.89M .

Operating margin stood at -10.4% vs. 11.3% in the year ago quarter.

Net loss of RMB454.06M vs. net income of RMB109.5M in year ago quarter.

As of August 4th, more than 90% of learning centers reopened; average monthly student enrollments totaled 160,438 at the end of Q3.

By August-to-date 2020, average monthly student enrollments for OneSmart 1on1 and Young Children grew 13% and 8% respectively from March 2020 levels.

Q3 capital expenditure stood at RMB20.1M ($2.8M), 45.2% Y/Y dip.

As of May 31, 2020, the company had cash and equivalents of RMB1.32B ($185M), restricted cash of RMB29M ($4.1M) and short-term investments of RMB456.4M ($64M).

Q4 Outlook: Net revenues are expected to be in the range of RMB900M-RMB1B, 21-34% Q/Q dip; confirms revenue guidance of RMB3.33-RMB3.43B for FY20; expects margin recovery in FY21

