Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) has reportedly started drilling on two wells in the Kara Sea in the Russian Arctic, said its CEO Igor Sechin.

It is the company’s first project in the Kara Sea since it suspended a joint venture project with U.S. ExxonMobil six years ago due to Western sanctions.

According to a news agency, the company commenced to drilling of two wells at its Vostochno-Prinovozemelskiy 1 and 2 blocks near the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, which may contain up to 2B tonnes of oil (14.7B barrels).

The company also said that RN-Sakhalinmorneftegaz, a Rosneft unit, would take 1.5-2 years to return to its usual output levels, after cutting oil production OPEC agreement.