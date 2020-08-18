Power prices in the western U.S. again soar to record highs, and California utilities again urge consumers to conserve energy to avoid more rotating outages amid the current heat wave.

The California Independent System Operator told utilities yesterday to prepare for outages but never issued the order because the weather moderated and consumers reduced the strain on the grid by using less power.

ISO forecasts demand will reach 49,788 MW today, just shy of the grid's all-time high of 50,270 MW in 2006, before sliding to 47,382 MW on Wednesday.

Power prices for today averaged record highs of $1,311/MWh at the Palo Verde hub in Arizona and $698 in SP-15 in Southern California, according to Refinitiv data going back to 2010.