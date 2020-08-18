Tesla (TSLA +4.1% ) printed a new high today of $1,923.90 as last week's announcement of a stock split appears to be continuing to bring in new buyers.

Even though more Wall Street analysts have capitulated their cautious takes on Tesla, the driving force in the last few weeks appears to be a Main Street FOMO trade.

Looking ahead, Tesla has two huge catalysts in front of it with its Battery Day event set for September 22 and a S&P 500 Index callup anticipated at any time. Sell the news? Shares of Tesla are up 39% over the last week, 136% over the last 90 days and 745% for the last 52 weeks.

Tesla's ownership breakdown