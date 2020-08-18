SiriusXM's (SIRI -0.9% ) and Bell Aircraft announces that Bell will be the first helicopter to provide its customers with a three-month subscription to SiriusXM.

The subscription will deliver aviation weather, information, and audio programming services with the purchase of a new rotor wing aircraft.

Subscription available on Bell 407GX, Bell 429, and the Bell 525 models.

"Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has proven itself as a quality cash cow year after year." says Daniel Jones on Seeking Alpha.

