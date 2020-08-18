PyroGenesis and HPQ Silicon team up to develop low-cost nano silicon powder production process for Li-ion batteries
Aug. 18, 2020 3:07 PM ETPyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR), HPQFFPYR, HPQFFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- PyroGenesis Canada (OTCQB:PYRNF +1.9%) signs ~$3M development agreement with HPQ Silicon Resources (OTCPK:URAGF +6.9%) subsidiary to exploit the benefits of PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor (NSiR) for low-cost manufacturing of spherical silicon metal nanopowders and nanowires for next generation Li-ion batteries.
- The deal includes $2.4M for the sale of the intellectual property rights to the PUREVAP NSiR process, together with a 10 % royalty on the future sales.
- “This agreement represents another significant milestone in our relationship with HPQ. Battery storage is the future and it is indeed exciting for us to now be using our plasma expertise in addressing the challenges facing the lithium battery market,” says M. P Peter Pascali, president and CEO of PyroGenesis.
- PyroGenesis will retain a royalty-free, exclusive, irrevocable worldwide license to use the process for purposes other than the production of Micron size and Nano size Silicon Powders and Silicon Nanowires.