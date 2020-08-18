S&P nabs record close, erasing all COVID losses

After a few failed attempts, the broader market closed above its all-time high.

The S&P rose 0.2% to 3,389.79, eclipsing the record of 3,386.15 set in February. Amazon lent a big hand, rising 4%.

The Dow fell 0.2% , dragged down by Walmart, which slid on concerns about late July sales as stimulus funds began to evaporate.

The Nasdaq closed up 0.7% , moving further into record territory.

Kohl's was the worst-performing stock in the S&P, falling more than 14% as it warned of a deceleration in sales. That dragged down other department store names like Nordstrom and Macy's.

Breadth was negative, with four sectors in the green. Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) performed the best, while Energy brought up the rear. Crude futures were down 0.5%.

Spot gold rose 1%, moving back above $2,000/oz.

It took the S&P less than five months to erase the pandemic losses thanks to unprecedented liquidity from the Fed. It's up more than 50% since its March low.

It also managed that without TSLA, which is up more than 100% in the last six months. Tesla printed a new high above $1,900 today before falling back as retail investing enthusiasm ahead of the stock split kept going.

Not surprisingly, technology stocks have led the recovery, with the sector up nearly 13% in the last six months.

Energy is the big laggard, down nearly 30% as oil prices have remained mired in the $40/bbl region.