Yelp (YELP +2% ) is rolling out a new hiring experience for home, local, automotive and professional services.

The new look builds on its existing Request-a-Quote product, revamping its questionnaires and expanding them to another 100 business categories in coming months.

It's also adding a new paid product, Nearby Jobs, to give professionals a new avenue into customers seeking local business.

Within the last year, an average of 45,000 new businesses adopted Request-A-Quote each month, and in June Yelp saw more than 900,000 projects generated (and in 2019, about 9M for the full year).

Nearby Jobs will be available in the next few weeks, with professionals able to subscribe for $8/day or less.