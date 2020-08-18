Citing channel checks suggesting improved demand for application software, Mizuho raises Coupa Software's (NASDAQ:COUP) target from $180 to $270 and maintains a Neutral rating.

Coupa shares closed today up 2.3% to $300.70.

The firm's checks showed demand nearing pre-pandemic levels in August after gradually improving through July.

Mizuho also recommends buying Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) ahead of the earnings reports.

Coupa is expected to report earnings on September 8. Consensus estimates see $118.82M in revenue and $0.08 EPS.

Coupa guided $118-119M in revenue, $107-108M in subscription sales, $5-6.8M operating income, and $0.06-0.08 EPS.