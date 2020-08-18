Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) closed up 2.8% on near-average volume and no particular news today.

Shares have been elevated for the entire session, though, following on postmarket news yesterday that Andrea Wishom, a longtime veteran of Oprah Winfrey's company, was joining the board.

Wishom is president of Skywalker Holdings and former COO at Skywalker Properties. Before that, she spent more than 20 years at Harpo Productions, holding various production, programming, development and executive roles for The Oprah Winfrey Show and OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network.

She's also the first Black board member - notable coming just a couple of days after employees staged a virtual walkout calling for systemic change on gender and race discrimination.

The company was sued by former COO Françoise Brougher last week over charges of gender discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination.