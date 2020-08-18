Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) says it plans to float $650M in convertible senior notes due in 2027.

The notes will be convertible into cash shares or a combination of cash at Etsy's election.

The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms will be determined at the time of the pricing of the note offering.

Etsy expects to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include buybacks, working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.

ETSY trades flat in AH trading.