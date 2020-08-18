The coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on Cree's (NASDAQ:CREE) fiscal Q4 operations, but the company beat the soft top and bottom line estimates.

Wolfspeed revenue fell 19% Y/Y to $108.4M. LED Products decreased 17% to $97.3M.

Gross margin dropped from 37% in last year's quarter to 26%, which was in-line with consensus estimates.

For fiscal Q1, Cree forecasts revenue of $203-217M (consensus: $209.37M) and a $0.20-0.24 loss per share (consensus: $0.13 loss).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Cree EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 18 2020)