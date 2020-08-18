MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and collaborator/licensee Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) announce that Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) has been added to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for B-cell lymphomas.

Specifically, the NCCN guidelines in the U.S. now include Monjuvi in combination with lenalidomide with a Category 2A designation as an option for the treatment of previously-treated adult patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

The FDA approved Monjuvi earlier this month for DLBCL.