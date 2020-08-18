La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) trades higher after FQ1 EPS came in ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

Total sales were down 31% for the quarter even with written same-store sales for the entire La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries network up 14.8%.

Non-GAAP operating fell to 3.1% from 6.3% a year ago.

CEO update: "After temporary shutdowns for most of April, our plants have increased production weekly to meet demand, and are operating at about 90% of prior-year levels. Strong demand, coupled with ramping up manufacturing, has resulted in a significant increase in product backlog, extended lead times between order and delivery, and slower-than-normal delivered sales for the first quarter... We are cautiously optimistic as we head into the fall, based on current demand trends, but recognize the pandemic is still upon us and much uncertainty exists on a variety of fronts."

The company reinstated its quarterly dividend at $0.07 per share.

No formal guidance was issued with the earnings report, but a conference call is upcoming.

Shares of LZB are up 2.58% AH to $32.49.

Previously: La-Z-Boy EPS beats by $0.31, misses on revenue (Aug. 18)