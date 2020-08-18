Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) received a new U.S. patent covering various methods to protect controller area network-based systems from malicious cyberattacks; CAN-based systems like electronic control units are used in automotive electronics or avionics.

With this patent, Mercury boosts of a intellectual property portfolio of more than 80 issued patents.

"The patent award, combined with our recently announced Cogswell award for security program management, affirms our continued commitment to designing uncompromised solutions in the face of growing cybersecurity threats and delivering Innovation that Matters to our customers," senior VP & GM of Processing Brian Perry commented.