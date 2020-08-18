AT&T (NYSE:T) has announced more early repayment of debt as it chips away at the total it built in its mega-acquisition of Time Warner.

It's redeeming in full all of the outstanding principal on three series of bonds totaling about $1.2B.

That means since the end of Q2, AT&T will have refinanced or repaid $19.4B in near-term debt via make-whole redemptions, tender offers and schedule repayments. And of that, $8.2B will reduce debt maturing within one year.

The company recently said that for 2020 it expects dividend payout ratio in the 60% range, targeting the low end of the range.

As of last quarter's end, long-term debt stood at $152.5B - down from $166.9B as of December 2018.