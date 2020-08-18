GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) says today's negative report by Spruce Point Capital Management "contains numerous inaccuracies and mischaracterizations, which GFL believes are solely intended to benefit" the short seller.

GFL -1.4% after-hours following an 8.2% drubbing during today's regular trade.

"We have the support of our shareholders and the utmost confidence in management, who have held themselves to the highest ethical standards," says GFL's lead independent director Dino Chiesa.

GFL's rebuttal does not address Spruce Point's more specific criticisms, including that the company's leverage is understated by aggressive reporting of revenue and EBITDA, and that is understated by at least C$460M.