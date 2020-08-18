California Resources (OTCPK:CRCQQ) has appointed Francisco J. Leon as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective August 14.

He has been the Company’s Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategic Planning since January 2018, and prior to that, he served as Vice President - Portfolio Management and Strategic Planning since December 2014.

Former CFO Marshall Smith left the company on August 14; his departure did not result from any disagreement or difference of opinion, said the company.