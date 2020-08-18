Parsons completes requirements for operations at SWPF
Aug. 18, 2020 4:49 PM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)PSNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) in line to begin the treatment of radioactive waste at the Department of Energy's Salt Waste Processing Facility (SWPF) in Aiken, SC.
- "The innovations of SWPF will forever change how we remediate nuclear waste and ensure that a cleaner, more sustainable and environmentally sensitive world is possible for the future." says Chuck Harrington, CEO.
- In 2002, the Department of Energy selected Parsons to design, build, commission and operate SWPF with the goal of processing 31M gallons of radioactive salt waste stored in underground tanks at the Savannah River Site .