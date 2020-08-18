Parsons completes requirements for operations at SWPF

  • Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) in line to begin the treatment of radioactive waste at the Department of Energy's Salt Waste Processing Facility (SWPF) in Aiken, SC.
  • "The innovations of SWPF will forever change how we remediate nuclear waste and ensure that a cleaner, more sustainable and environmentally sensitive world is possible for the future." says Chuck Harrington, CEO.
  • In 2002, the Department of Energy selected Parsons to design, build, commission and operate SWPF with the goal of processing 31M gallons of radioactive salt waste stored in underground tanks at the Savannah River Site .
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.