Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) amends its credit agreement to provide an increase in the maximum borrowings up to $275M from a prior level of $200M.

The company says the effectiveness of the second amendment to the ABL Facility is conditioned upon it paying obligations under the agreement and other customary closing conditions.

SEC Form 8-K

Shares of Lands' End are up 33% over the last month as its financial situation has seemed to improve. The retailer is about a month off from reporting FQ2 results.