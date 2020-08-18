Thinly traded micro cap Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) is down 12% after hours on light volume in reaction to topline results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating constipation med elobixibat for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The 47-subject study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant change from baseline in LDL-cholesterol ("bad" cholesterol) at week 16 compared to placebo but failed to achieve any of the secondary NASH endpoints thereby failing to show proof-of-concept.

The company will cease development in NASH as a result.

The oral ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor is marketed in Japan under the brand name GOOFICE.