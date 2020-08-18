In an email, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) tells third-party sellers they have to offer deliveries on Saturdays and meet one- and two-day deliver pledges.

The new requirements start in February. Sellers who don't meet the terms will lose the Prime badge, which influences shopping decisions.

Merchants who ship their own products do so under the Seller Fulfilled Prime program. Amazon says only 16% of products shipped through the program met a two-day delivery pledge.

Narrowing the delivery window could force merchants to turn to Amazon for logistics, a move that could focus more antitrust scrutiny on the e-commerce giant.

Related: President Trump recently put Amazon back in the debates about the U.S. Postal Service's financial troubles, accusing the company of underpaying for deliveries.