Ron Meyer, vice chairman of NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA), is leaving the company immediately, NBCU CEO Jeff Shell tells employees.

Meyer informed the company that he had acted "in a manner which we believe is not consistent with our company policies or values," Shell says. Based on that, "we have mutually concluded that Ron should leave the company, effective immediately."

"I recently disclosed to my family and the company that I made a settlement, under threat, with a woman outside the company who had made false accusations against me," Meyer says in a statement. "Admittedly, this is a woman I had a very brief and consensual affair with many years ago."

Meyer says he disclosed the settlement because other parties who learned of it attempted to extort him.

And media reports name the woman involved as actress Charlotte Kirk, whose involvement with former Warner Bros. chief Kevin Tsujihara led to his exit last year.

The move adds a bit of chaos to what was already a massive reorganization at NBCUniversal, including the departure of NBCU Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy amid a misconduct investigation.