Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) has halted operation of pipeline transporting bauxite from it Paragominas bauxite mine, in Brazil, to the alumina refinery Alunorte for extended maintenance, thus temporarily stopping production at the mine, and reducing production at Alunorte.

The company had scheduled the replacement of two sections of the pipeline in Q3 and Q4 2020; the operations are expected to resume within two months.

During this period, production at Alunorte will be reduced, expected to a level of ~35-45%, and reduced production will impact the financial results for Q3 2020.