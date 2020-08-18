Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) reports FQ4 revenue decrease of 1.7% Y/Y to $259.7M, reflecting negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segment revenue: Medical & Healthcare $211.4M (-0.1% Y/Y); Financial Services $48.3M (-9.7% Y/Y).

Operating margin: Total declined 1,238 bps to 8.36%; Medical & Healthcare declined 4 bps to 18.73% and Financial Services declined 1,340 bps to 14.1%.

Adj. operating margin: Total declined 430 bps to 15.4%; Medical & Healthcare declined 4 bps to 18.9% and Financial Services declined 1,233 bps to 17.8%.

Adtalem Global Education Student Enrollments: Total students were 38,593 (+6.9% Y/Y) & New students 4,757 (+5.9% Y/Y).

The Company estimate the negative impact of COVID-19 to FY2020 revenue of $29M, operating income of $19M and EPS in the range of $0.27-0.29, with the large majority of this impact occurring in Q4.

The Company continues to enhance portfolio and position itself for future growth.

2021 Outlook: Due to continued uncertainty surrounding the full impact of the pandemic, Adtalem will not be providing guidance for FY 2021.

Shares -10.04% AH

Previously: Adtalem Global Education EPS misses by $0.06, beats on revenue (Aug. 18 2020)