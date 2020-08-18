LexaGene Holdings (OTCQB:LXXGF) entered into an agreement with underwriters - Canaccord Genuity and Industrial Alliance Securities - for purchase, on a bought deal basis, 8.82M units of the company at C$0.85/unit.

Gross proceeds of ~C$7.5M; used to scale up production, build inventory and for general corporate purposes.

Each unit consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; warrant exercisable to acquire one common share of the company for 3 years from offer close at C$1.10/warrant.

Underwriters granted 30 day option to purchase an additional 1.32M units; resulting in additional gross proceeds of ~C$1.13M.