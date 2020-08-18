Halliburton (HAL -1.2% ) says it was awarded a contract from Thailand's PTTEP oil company to add cloud computing technology to improve production at offshore rigs.

Under the contract, Halliburton subsidiary Landmark will deploy software at four Thailand offshore fields designed to apply advanced physics and data science models to monitor the offshore wells and flag issues that will help PTTEP engineers improve oil and natural gas production.

Halliburton shares were upgraded last week to Conviction Buy at Goldman Sachs, seeing greater earnings upside vs. its peer group given the company's significant structural cost-cutting in 2020.