Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) has appointed Keith Jackson to its board.

That follows the adoption of a resolution to expand the board to nine members.

Jackson is president of the nonprofit Positive Atmosphere Reaches Kids, which works with at-risk youth. He's also on the board at BancorpSouth Bank, and the board of trustees of the University of Oklahoma Foundation.

He's also the nine-year NFL veteran tight end who finished his career with a Super Bowl win with the Green Bay Packers.