KKR (NYSE:KKR) priced an offering of $750M principal amount of its 3.500% senior notes due 2050 issued by its indirect subsidiary, KKR Group Finance Co. VIII.

Proceeds along with cash on hand, proceeds from potential minority co-investors and the net proceeds from other additional financing transactions, to be used fund KKR’s previously announced acquisition of Global Atlantic Financial Group and general corporate purposes.

"KKR is a great complement to index ETFs, providing exposure to those industries. Although fairly valued, KKR is likely to provide returns much better than average," wrote Ján Mazák on Seeking Alpha.