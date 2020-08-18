BHP (BHP -1.9% ) says it will decide whether to go ahead with its long-delayed Jansen potash project in Canada by mid-2021, about a decade after completing the feasibility study for the operation.

The company had wanted to make an investment decision in February 2021, but delays related to initial challenges with the placement of shaft lining, since corrected, as well as the coronavirus have pushed out the date by a few months.

BHP says the project is 86% complete, adding it has earmarked $2.7B to finish excavation and lining of the production and service shafts, part of a previously disclosed $4B investment.

Jansen is expected to produce 8M metric tons/year of potash, or nearly 15% of the world's total over an estimated 70-year mine life.