Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) cuts its full-year production guidance for refined copper, citing delays in restarting a smelter at its Kennecott mine in Utah due to unexpected problems that occurred following planned maintenance.

The company expects the smelter to be running again in two months, and thus now sees FY 2020 refined copper production of 135K-175 metric tons, vs. its previous range of 165K-205K metric tons.

Rio recently reported a better than forecast H1 profit, helped by firm prices for iron ore and higher production as Chinese demand recovered from the coronavirus.