Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) is 1.8% lower postmarket after a registration to offer 21.39M shares by its holders.

It also covers the offering of up to 45.84M shares upon exercise of warrants by the selling stockholders.

The list of selling stockholders includes heavy stakeholders New Enterprise Associates (27.2% stake); Avoro Life Sciences Fund (9.99%); S.R. One Ltd. (9.99%); and entities affiliated with BVF Partners (9.99%).

Selling stockholders will receive all proceeds from selling stock, though they would pay an exercise price of $2.25 per closing warrant and $0.01 for prefunded warrants. Any of those proceeds would go to fund continued clinical and program development of neoantigen vaccine GEN-009 and neoantigen cell therapy GEN-011, as well as general purposes.