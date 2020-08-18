Juul Labs (JUUL) says the FDA will begin reviewing its applications for its e-cigarette device and certain nicotine cartridges in a step forward for the company.

Juul filed the applications with the FDA late last month asking for permission to keep selling the products.

Another wildcard was added to the mix earlier this week when Stanford researchers said they found teens and young adults who use electronic cigarettes were at a much higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

The substantive review process by the FDA could reshape the U.S. market.

Waiting in the wings is Altria (NYSE:MO), which acquired a 35% stake in Juul in 2018