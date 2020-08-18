The U.S. and China have agreed to double the number of airline flights between the two countries to eight per week, the U.S. Transportation Department says, easing the standoff over travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

Shortly after the announcement from the U.S. Department of Transportation, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) said it would increase flights to China to four flights per week from San Francisco to Shanghai beginning Sept. 4, while Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) would be eligible to increase to four weekly flights.

Chinese airlines that already fly to the U.S. - Air China, China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA), China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) and Xiamen Airlines - will be allowed to make eight total round-trips each week instead of four.

There were more than 300 flights per week between the two countries in early January, but the number nosedived after COVID-19 crushed demand for international air travel.