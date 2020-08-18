Asked about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) as a buyer for TikTok (BDNCE), President Trump says, "Well I think Oracle is a great company and I think it’s owner is a tremendous guy, a tremendous person. I think that Oracle would be certainly somebody that could handle it."

WSJ sources confirm prior reports that Oracle has held preliminary talks with some ByteDance minority investors but only for TikTok's U.S. operations.

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has hosted a Trump fundraiser, and CEO Safra Catz worked with the Trump transition team in 2016.

Earlier this month, Microsoft said it was in talks with ByteDance and the White House about a potential deal.

Last week, Trump ordered ByteDance to sell the U.S. part of TikTok within 90 days or face a ban.

Previously: Oracle in talks to acquire TikTok business, challenging Microsoft - FT (Aug. 18 2020)