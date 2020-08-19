Asia-Pacific markets mixed; Japan exports slide 19.2%

Japan +0.24% after tech-driven rally on Wall Street. However, Japan’s exports in July declined 19.2% Y/Y. That compares with a median forecast for a 21.0% decline by economists in a Reuters poll.
China -0.30% as investors took profits in healthcare and technology stocks with hefty valuations.
Hong Kong flat. The markets canceled morning trading due to typhoon.
Australia +0.76%.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new records Tuesday despite dismal economic data and as Congress’ stalemate over a coronavirus aid plan continued.
U.S. stock futures are trading higher. Dow +0.09%; Nasdaq +0.08%; S&P +0.13%.
