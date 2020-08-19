Asia-Pacific markets mixed; Japan exports slide 19.2%

Japan +0.24% after tech-driven rally on Wall Street. However, Japan’s exports in July declined 19.2% Y/Y. That compares with a median forecast for a 21.0% decline by economists in a Reuters poll.

China -0.30% as investors took profits in healthcare and technology stocks with hefty valuations.

Hong Kong flat. The markets canceled morning trading due to typhoon.

Australia +0.76% .

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new records Tuesday despite dismal economic data and as Congress’ stalemate over a coronavirus aid plan continued.