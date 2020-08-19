Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) has teamed up with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) to increase the supply of its COVID-19 drug via a new production/distribution deal.

The two will collaborate on developing and manufacturing REGN-COV2 - Regeneron's investigational two-antibody "cocktail" now in late-stage clinical trials - with Regeneron handling U.S. distribution and Roche taking care of distribution outside the U.S.

That should increase overall capacity of REGN-COV2 by 3.5 times, they say, if regulators approve.

Initial study results are expected by the end of September, which could precede an emergency authorization by year-end.

The two will dedicate a certain manufacturing capacity to REGN-COV2 each year, and have already begun the technology transfer.