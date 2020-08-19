CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) has provided its top-line report from its recently completed Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms to regulatory authorities in U.K.

The Company has requested for the regulatory pathway for Fast Track approval noting the efficacy and safety results from the Phase 2 trial.

“We are eager to see the capabilities of leronlimab in our Phase 3 clinical trial for the severe-to-critical patient population. Our enrollment is now at 182 and we are very optimistic we will reach 195 by the end of August,” stated Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and CEO.

