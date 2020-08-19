Jack Henry & Associates falls 6% after earnings report, downside EPS forecast

  • Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) reports mixed fiscal Q4 results that missed on revenue and beat on EPS.
  • Q4 highlights: Total GAAP revenue of $410.5M (+5% y/y).
  • Segment revenues: Core segment revenues were $141.5M (+4% y/y), Payments, $145.5M (+3%), complementary, $114.0M (+9%) and corporate and other segment, $9.5M (-12%).
  • R&D expense +20% y/y to 29.9M.
  • Operating income decreased 3% to $76.8M.
  • Cash and cash equivalents  at the end of quarter was $213.3M (+95% over prior quarter). The Company had no borrowings.
  • JKHY sees fiscal 2021 GAAP revenue in the range of $1.75B-1.77M vs. a consensus of $1.77B and GAAP EPS in the range of $3.70-3.75 vs. $4.08.
  • Shares are up 36% YTD.
  • Previously: Jack Henry & Associates EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Aug. 18)
