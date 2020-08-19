Italy to present recovery plan to EU in two months - PM

Italy will present a recovery plan to the European Union by mid-October, its prime minister says.

PM Giuseppe Conte told the newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano that the government is identifying investment and reform projects that would tie in with EU financial support, and that he backed calls from former ECB President Mario Draghi to build up instruments made to bring greater stability to the eurozone.

Last month, Conte - who faced an investigation over his handling of the COVID-19 crisis - had characterized the EU's stimulus plan as a chance to "change the face of the country," taking the "opportunity to restart with strength."

He expected to see 28% of the EU's agreed €750B would be for Italy - about €209B.

“Now we have to run and use these funds for investments and structural reforms," he said. "We have a real chance to make Italy greener, more digital, more innovative, more sustainable, inclusive. We have the chance to invest in schools, universities, research and infrastructures.”

