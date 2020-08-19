Takeda Pharmaceutical in talks to sell Japan consumer health unit to Blackstone

In a bid to refocus its business and reduce debt following its $59B Shire acquisition, Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) is planning to sell its domestic over-the-counter consumer healthcare unit to US fund Blackstone (NYSE:BX) for $2.85B (¥300B), reports Reuters.

The talks are in the final stage and the companies plan to close the deal by the end of this month.

A Takeda spokeswoman declined to comment to Reuters on the report beyond saying it had not come from the company. A Blackstone representative was not immediately available for comment.