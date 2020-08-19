Inhibrx (INBX) has priced its IPO of 7M common shares at a $17.00/share, the midpoint of price range $16.00-18.00, for expected gross proceeds of $119M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.05M shares.

Trading kicks off today. Closing date is August 21.

2020 Financials (H1): Collaboration Revenue: $8.6M (-34.8% Y/Y); Net Loss: ($31.2M) (+39.3%); Cash Burn: ($19.4M) (-3.7%).

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Update: Shares opened at $22.10.