Pandemic continues to weigh on Japanese exports

Pain continues for the world's third-largest economy, as Japan exports nosedived 19.2% Y/Y due to COVID19 hitting global demand.

Export decline of 19.2% records fifth straight month of double-digit declines against a forecast of 21% in a Reuters poll. However, it improved from the fall of 26.2% drop in June.

Imports fell 22.3% in the year to July, versus the median estimate for a 22.8% decrease, resulting in the trade balance surplus of ¥11.6B versus the median estimate of a ¥77.6B deficit.

Nikkei closed up 0.26% higher.

Source