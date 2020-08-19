A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (OTCPK:AMKAF): Q2 net profit of $427M from $141M in a year earlier.

Underlying profit $359M vs. $134M in Q2 2019 vs. estimate $292.7M.

Revenue of $9B (-6.5% Y/Y) beats by $180M .

Ocean volume decreased by 16% to 2,903k FFE (3,447k FFE).

Gateway Terminals volume dropped 14% due to COVID-19.

The average loaded freight rate increased by 4.5% to 1,915 USD/FFE (1,832 USD/FFE).

EBITDA $1.7B, +25% Y/Y, exceeding the guidance of "slightly above $1.5B."

The Company is reinstating FY 2020 EBITDA guidance between $6B - 7B, compared to the initial guidance of around $5.5B.

Press Release