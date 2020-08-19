S&P 500 to take aim at new record, with stimulus and China trade in the news

"We have a Federal Reserve that is all in, keeping rates low probably across the curve for as far as the eye can see," Northern Trust's Katie Nelson tells Bloomberg. "That is supportive of higher valuations."

A modest gain for the S&P 500 yesterday pushed that index to a new record high. Whether more records are in store today remains to be seen, with futures at the moment up a slim 0.15% .

Possibly supportive of a move higher is action on the stimulus deal, with top Congressional Democrats yesterday signaling a willingness for further compromise, and the White House this morning optimistic about the chance to quickly pass a slimmed-down deal.