Love Hemp Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of World High Life (OTCQB:WRHLF), reported 57% M/M growth in sales in July.

Online sales remain significantly higher than pre-COVID-19 levels, with this channel making up 62% of sales in July vs. 40% of sales in January 2020.

"The wellness industry isn't showing any signs of slowing down. What we have witnessed is an increased consumption of CBD during the pandemic, and we expect this to continue post-Covid. We believe that people who continue to feel anxious or have trouble sleeping and are increasingly turning to more natural health and wellness solutions to add to their self-care routines," says Tony Calamita, CEO at Love Hemp.