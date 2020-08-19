Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) has priced an upsized offering of $900M (from $750M) of 0% convertible senior unsecured notes due September 1, 2026.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $100M of notes.

Closing date is August 21, 2020,.

Chegg estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be ~$885.7M (or $984.2M if the initial purchasers exercise their option in full), and expects to use ~$93.1M of the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions to manage potential dilution and ~$174.7M to fund the cash consideration and to issue ~4.2M company's common stock in exchange of ~$172M of its 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2023. The remainder of the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

