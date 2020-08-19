Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) has priced its IPO of 5,348,837 common shares at $24.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of $128.4M. The company originally planned to offer 4.65M shares in a range of $20-23.

Underwriters' overallotment is an additional 802,325 shares.

Trading kicks off today. The closing date is August 21.

Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-runners.

Earlier this year, Harmony Bio secured a $200M debt facility to support commercialization of WAKIX in U.S. and continued clinical development programs in orphan/rare diseases.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

