KBR (NYSE:KBR) has acquired Centauri, LLC, a leading independent provider of high-end space, directed energy and other advanced technology solutions, for ~$800M in cash, funded with ~$300M in cash on hand and $500M of debt.

This acquisition significantly expands KBR's military space and intelligence businesses and builds on its already strong cybersecurity and missile defense solutions.

With a 2021 revenue outlook of +$700M, EBITDA margins of ~10%, more than $1B in contract backlog and options, and strong cash flow generation, Centauri's high-growth and low-capital intensity platform aligns well with KBR's cash generative business model and expands KBR into new, adjacent vectors with minimal overlap with KBR's heritage business.

Centauri is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings after transaction costs, benefitting from significant revenue synergies in attractive and growing federal sectors aligned with DoD and intelligence priorities that benefit from bipartisan support.

The transaction is expected to close in 4Q20.