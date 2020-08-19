Dufry AG Group, a 57.4% shareholder of Hudson (NYSE:HUD), to acquire the remaining equity interests for $7.70 in cash for each Hudson Class A share, representing a 50.1% premium to Hudson’s closing price as of August 18, 2020.

Upon completion of the transaction, Hudson will become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Dufry and will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

Dufry expects the transaction to close in 4Q20.

Roger Fordyce, CEO of Hudson, commented, “While our ownership structure will change as a result of the proposed Transaction, the re-integration of Hudson into Dufry will further facilitate the execution of our business strategy. Hudson successfully implemented its business and growth plans as a wholly owned Dufry subsidiary for nearly nine years prior to our initial public offering in 2018. Our strategy remains unchanged to serve as the all-encompassing travel partner and we will continue to focus on our four key pillars: travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free, and food and beverage.”